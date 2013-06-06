BRUSSELS, June 6 The European Commission on Thursday rejected the International Monetary Fund's view that lenders mishandled the first Greek bailout in 2010 by allowing Athens to delay a debt restructuring to 2012, rather than tackling it from the start.

"The (IMF) report argues that an upfront debt restructuring in 2010 would have been desirable. We fundamentally disagree," Commission spokesman Simon O'Connor told a news briefing.