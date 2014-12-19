BRUSSELS Dec 19 The European Commission has
cleared U.S. firm IMS Health's acquisition of parts of
Cegedim of France subject to conditions, it said on
Friday.
The decision is conditional upon IMS' commitment to divest
parts of its primary market research business and to grant third
party access to the structure underlying its sales tracking
data.
The Commission had concerns that the proposed transaction
could lead to less choice and higher prices for customers of
standardised primary market research services.
IMS Health is the market leader in the European Economic
Area for tracking sales of prescription drugs against which
pharmaceutical companies measure their performance.
Cegedim offers one of the largest databases of doctors'
contact details in Europe on which pharmaceutical companies rely
to target their sales efforts.
(Reporting by Barbara Lewis and Julia Fioretti)