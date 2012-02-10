NEW DELHI Feb 10 The euro zone economies are facing "mild stagnation" in 2012, European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said on Friday.

Despite some positive data on the euro zone's service sector and a big effort by the European Central Bank to keep bond markets treading water, there are still plenty of signs of gloom for the European economy.

Many analysts worry that policies aimed at fiscal austerity have been pushed too far and will stifle economic growth and lead to a cycle of stagnation and higher indebtedness. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)