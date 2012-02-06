* European automakers aim at expanding Indian market
* Tariffs on European autos still high
* Indian software industry wants better EU access
* Full accord unlikely before summit as leaders had hoped
By Sebastian Moffett and Matthias Williams
BRUSSELS/NEW DELHI, Feb 6 Hopes of India
and the European Union striking a free trade deal at a summit
this week are fading fast, with differences over duties on cars
and market access for software and service companies standing in
the way of an accord.
At stake is an agreement that would create one of the
world's largest free-trade zones by population - covering 1.8
billion, or more than a quarter, of the world's people.
Disagreement over duties on car imports, India's tariff on
European cars is nearly 10 times greater than Europe's on Indian
vehicles, and a dispute over access for Indian software
companies to the EU market are set to scupper an agreement, with
time running out on negotiations.
EU leaders will meet their Indian counterparts in New Delhi
on Feb. 10, having declared at a summit last year that they
hoped to sign a free-trade deal before the meeting.
Publicly, officials in both Brussels and New Delhi are
remaining upbeat.
"We're trying to wrap things up, see what you can close, see
what you can't close," said one senior Indian government
official, speaking on condition of anonymity. "Things are slowly
but surely falling into place."
But not everyone is hopeful. The EU ambassador to India
suggested in January that the best that could be expected from
the summit was a "political framework" for a deal further down
the road, without a timeline being set.
With the Doha round of global trade talks effectively dead,
the world's major economies are looking more to bilateral trade
agreements. The European Union, the world's largest trading bloc
by value, struck a deal with South Korea last year and is in
negotiations with Japan, Canada, Malaysia and others.
For India, an Free Trade Agreement (FTA) would help its
rapidly growing companies expand into the EU, the country's
biggest trade partner, the buyer of more than 40 billion euros
($52 billion) worth of Indian goods and services in 2010.
Europe, large parts of which probably sank into another
recession last quarter, wants access to a vast, young, vibrant
market of 1.3 billion potential customers.
Trade between the two is growing - the total value of
EU-India goods and services exchanged was 86 billion euros in
2010. While trade with India represented just 2.4 percent of the
EU's total, the percentage has been gradually increasing.
But while there are advantages to be gained on both sides
from closer trade ties, the current economic fortunes of the two
could not be more different.
SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE?
India, Asia's third-largest economy after China and Japan,
has enjoyed two decades of rapid growth powered by IT and
outsourcing, even if manufacturing has lagged, weighed down by
red tape and creaky infrastructure.
Europe has been mired in financial difficulties, with rising
unemployment and a debt crisis that has forced three countries
to seek emergency loans and left several others on the brink.
Autos are a core export for Europe. Premium brands such as
BMW AG and Volkswagen Group's Audi
would like to sell more to India's newly wealthy.
But Indian places tariffs of 60 percent on imported EU cars,
while the EU takes just 6.5 percent of the price of cars
imported from India, according to the European Automobile
Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).
As a result, the EU exported just 4,002 cars to India in
2010, compared to 223,000 imported from India.
"These are prohibitive tariffs," said Ivan Hodac, ACEA's
secretary general. "The market is basically closed to us."
Last year, with FTA negotiations under way, a high-profile
Indian politician wrote to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh asking
for autos to be excluded from any deal.
"The industry people here...would like a few more years
before they feel that they are really able to match up with the
global players," said Biswajit Dhar, a New Delhi-based trade
expert. "We're still not right out there in terms of scale."
So far, negotiations have established that India would be
prepared to cut tariffs to 30 percent, according to Hodac, but
it may not be sufficient to make a deal possible.
"Negotiating between equals means that at the end somewhere
in time, not too far from now, we have to open markets - zero
tariffs," said Philippe de Buck, director general of lobby group
Business Europe.
"You can't open the market without any reciprocity."
For its part, India wants to ease visa regulations that
restrict growth for the software and services companies, such as
Tata Consultancy Services or Wipro, that have
driven Indian growth. The companies want to deliver services to
European customers in a way that involves engineers staying for
a short period in the EU to do things such as installing
systems. But some EU countries are wary of allowing more foreign
workers at a time of rising joblessness.
"If we're entering into an FTA there has to be some
preferential treatment for the partner country, otherwise why
are you entering into an FTA?" said Manab Majumdar, Assistant
Secretary General of the influential business lobby group FICCI.
The EU has its own wish-list for better access to growing
Indian sectors, such as in legal services or supermarkets.
In November New Delhi decided to open its supermarket sector
to foreign retailers such as Tesco and Carrefour
, only to row back on the decision after protests from
domestic retailers and opposition politicians. Brussels wants to
see that big-ticket reform back on track.
As recently as November, India's trade minister said India
and the EU expected to finalise an FTA by early 2012.
($1 = 0.7621 euros)
(Additional reporting by Krittivas Mukherjee in New Delhi)