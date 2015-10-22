BRUSSELS Oct 22 The European Commission said on Thursday it was suing six European Union countries for not transposing into national legislation an EU directive on bank recovery and resolution (BRRD).

The BRRD is a key piece of legislation for the euro zone's banking union, because it makes bank shareholders, bondholders and even large depositors liable for losses of the bank before any public money is used to save the institution.

The Commission is referring the Czech Republic, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania and Sweden to the Court of Justice of the European Union, the highest EU court, for failing to implement BRRD by the end of 2014 as agreed.

"The objective is to ensure that banks on the verge of insolvency can be restructured without taxpayers having to pay for failing banks to safeguard financial stability. It is crucially important that such rules are in place in all Member States," the Commission said in a statement.

The move implies the imposition of a daily penalty payment until full transposition has taken place, the Commission said.

"The amount of such penalties are calculated in a way that takes into account the payment capacity, the duration and degree of seriousness of the infringement of the Member State concerned," it said.

The Commission can decide to withdraw this case if a country implements the BRRD. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop)