BRUSSELS, March 12 EU regulators are likely to appeal against a court ruling in which Dutch bank and insurer ING won a victory against the European Commission over a 2008 financial bailout, EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Monday.

"There is a high probability we will appeal," Almunia told reporters.

Earlier this month, ING won a challenge against an EU ruling on its 10 billion euro bailout in 2008 that could result in the bank selling fewer assets.

Europe's second-highest court ruled that the Commission had failed to show that ING gained an unfair advantage over rivals due to extra aid granted by Dutch authorities.