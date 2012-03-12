* EU regulator does not expect other challenges

* Close to agreement with Commerzbank on Eurohypo issue

* Almunia to meet BayernLB shareholders, officials end-March

* Almunia says state aid rules sound and successful (Adds Commerzbank, BayernLB details)

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, March 12 EU regulators look set to appeal against a ruling that Dutch bank ING was not unfairly benefited by elements of its state bailout, a decision that could allow the company to avoid some asset disposals it agreed to in return.

"There is a high probability we will appeal," EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia told reporters on Monday. He said the Commission would issue a new decision on ING once it had received a new overhaul proposal from the Dutch authorities.

Earlier this month, Europe's second-highest court ruled that the European Commission had failed to show that ING gained an unfair advantage over rivals due to extra aid granted by Dutch authorities.

The verdict could open the way for ING to scale back asset sales agreed with the Commission in return for approval of the 10 billion euro ($13 billion) bailout, and had raised the possibility that others might challenge restructuring plans already agreed with the Commission.

Almunia said this was not likely.

"Don't exaggerate the consequences of the ruling. Some lawyers clearly exaggerate the consequences. Ninety percent of our decision was not discussed at all in this ruling," he said.

"I don't think the consequences will go beyond adopting a new decision for ING and waiting for the ECJ decision," he said, referring to Europe's highest court.

Almunia defended the Commission's state aid rules for crisis-hit banks, saying requirements such as those mandating aided banks to sell assets and help pay for their bailout had secured the viability of the lenders.

"This implementation of the crisis regime has been globally a success. We have now viable institutions thanks to their restructuring. We will not put into question these principles," he said.

Asked about a request from German bank Commerzbank to keep its Eurohypo division instead of selling it by 2014, as agreed with the Commission, Almunia said a decision was imminent.

"We are very, very close to an agreement in having a change in condition for Commerzbank. We are discussing with them what other conditions can compensate for this request," he said.

Almunia said he would meet BayernLB officials and shareholders at the end of March to resolve the deadlock over its proposed restructuring.

"We have another case where negotiations are taking too long. At the end of the month, we will have a meeting with all parties involved. I hope we will have clarity," he said.

German authorities have been haggling with the regulator since it rejected a 2009 revamp plan for BayernLB. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Rex Merrifield and Will Waterman)