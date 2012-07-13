(Adds background)
BRUSSELS, July 13 European Commission officials
carried out raids on makers of thermal systems for cars in May,
the EU executive said on Friday, part of a wider investigation
into accusations that some European car parts producers are
operating cartels.
"The European Commission can confirm that on May 22, 2012,
Commission officials undertook unannounced inspections at the
premises of companies active in the thermal systems and related
products industry," the Commission said in a statement.
Thermal systems are air conditioning and engine cooling
products sold to car manufacturers.
The Commission did not name the companies it had visited and
was immediately available for comment.
The EU has previously sent officials to check makers of
seatbelts and airbags, bearings and car wire harnesses that link
car computers to the rest of the vehicle.
The investigations can lead to deeper anti-trust probes and
fines.
(Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)