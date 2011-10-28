MILAN Oct 28 Smaller mutual insurance companies
in France and Germany want the introduction of the European
Union's Solvency II rules on insurers' capital requirements
delayed until January 1, 2015 because they will not be ready in
time, a Fitch Ratings director said on Friday.
The Solvency II directive sets new supervisory rules for EU
insurers, aiming to better align their capital safety cushions
with the risks on their books but detailed implementation and
timing is still being discussed.
Small companies in particular are worried about increased
reporting requirements under the new rules, which they say will
force them to take on additional staff to complete the raft of
new forms that will be demanded by insurance supervisors.
"There is a significant amount of lobbying for Jan. 1, 2015
on behalf of smaller mutual firms. We at Fitch believe many of
these companies need further time," Clara Hughes told a Fitch
conference on Wednesday.
Expectations are for a January 2013 launch of the rules,
though a transitional period is planned. Fitch said that could
last up to 10 years.
Hughes told Reuters Germany's GDV insurance association and
France's FFSA were pushing for the 2015 delay because they won't
be ready for 2013.
"They considered that from Jan. 1, 2013 two years would be a
minimum because a number of mutuals are not prepared in these
countries. They have not started preparing for the extra
requirements of Solvency II," she said.
Hughes said she had seen a joint position paper from the GDV
and FFSA outlining their position.
Italian insurance association ANIA economist Dario Focarelli
outlined to the conference a detailed timetable for various
approvals by EU bodies through 2012 leading to a "soft launch"
of the rules in Jan 2013.
The European Commission is pressing for Solvency II to come
into force officially on Jan. 1, 2013, but gave companies until
Jan. 1, 2014 before the new rules are applied by regulators.
GDV has said there needs to be an adequate transition period
for the rules, so that companies can adjust.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould; Writing by Nigel Tutt;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)