MILAN Oct 28 Smaller mutual insurance companies in France and Germany want the introduction of the European Union's Solvency II rules on insurers' capital requirements delayed until January 1, 2015 because they will not be ready in time, a Fitch Ratings director said on Friday.

The Solvency II directive sets new supervisory rules for EU insurers, aiming to better align their capital safety cushions with the risks on their books but detailed implementation and timing is still being discussed.

Small companies in particular are worried about increased reporting requirements under the new rules, which they say will force them to take on additional staff to complete the raft of new forms that will be demanded by insurance supervisors.

"There is a significant amount of lobbying for Jan. 1, 2015 on behalf of smaller mutual firms. We at Fitch believe many of these companies need further time," Clara Hughes told a Fitch conference on Wednesday.

Expectations are for a January 2013 launch of the rules, though a transitional period is planned. Fitch said that could last up to 10 years.

Hughes told Reuters Germany's GDV insurance association and France's FFSA were pushing for the 2015 delay because they won't be ready for 2013.

"They considered that from Jan. 1, 2013 two years would be a minimum because a number of mutuals are not prepared in these countries. They have not started preparing for the extra requirements of Solvency II," she said.

Hughes said she had seen a joint position paper from the GDV and FFSA outlining their position.

Italian insurance association ANIA economist Dario Focarelli outlined to the conference a detailed timetable for various approvals by EU bodies through 2012 leading to a "soft launch" of the rules in Jan 2013.

The European Commission is pressing for Solvency II to come into force officially on Jan. 1, 2013, but gave companies until Jan. 1, 2014 before the new rules are applied by regulators.

GDV has said there needs to be an adequate transition period for the rules, so that companies can adjust. (Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould; Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)