* EIOPA unveils discussion paper, invites comment
* EU asked EIOPA to look at long-term investments
* Lack of market data an obstacle to easing rules
FRANKFURT, April 8 The EU's insurance watchdog
has initially rejected calls for it to cut capital charges on
insurance companies' infrastructure and private equity
investments, which politicians are pushing as a way to boost
long-term growth.
Europe's political leaders see insurers as a big potential
source of investment to turn around their flagging economies,
but insurers say proposed risk-capital rules due to take effect
in the coming years are too restrictive to allow them to help.
With this in mind, the EU Commission last year asked the
watchdog to look at the amount of regulatory capital insurers
must set aside as a buffer for long-term investments,
particularly for small companies, infrastructure and socially
responsible investment, including securitisations.
The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority
(EIOPA) on Monday unveiled a discussion paper on its preliminary
findings that raised concerns about easing the restrictions, and
invited industry and the public to comment on it until May 28.
The watchdog said that changes to its "standard formula" for
calculating the amount of capital insurers must set aside as a
buffer against the risk of investments turning bad could make
the formula more complex.
"The standard formula entails a trade-off between
risk-sensitivity and simplicity," EIOPA said.
"Any preferential treatment of a certain asset class might
result in a build-up of risk concentrations in the sector with
the associated higher level of systemic risk," it added.
While most small insurers are expected to use the standard
formula, big insurers like Allianz, Axa and
Generali are working on tailor-made formulas that will
allow them to calculate their risks more exactly, potentially
freeing up capital.
EIOPA said it could find no evidence that its proposals for
the treatment of venture capital investments were not
appropriate and worried that insurers might have to take a big
haircut on private equity investments if forced to sell them in
a market crisis.
It also complained that historical market data was
insufficient when it came to assessing the risk of investing in
securitisations of small and medium-sized company loans.
On infrastructure projects, EIOPA pointed to problems with
both equity and debt investments due to a lack of market price
data.
"EIOPA has also so far seen no evidence that the spread risk
for infrastructure project debt with a certain rating differs
significantly from the spread risk of corporate debt with the
same rating," it said.
Socially responsible investments were hard to define and
faced problems similar to the other investment classes, it said.
"For practical reasons, enough investment opportunities to
allow a meaningful allocation by insurers and a long enough
history of reliable market data are needed," EIOPA said.
The watchdog said it would continue to work on the
Commission's request as it awaited responses from industry to
its discussion paper, adding that it would combine the results
of its assessment of long-term investments with a separate study
on long-term insurance savings guarantees that are a major
sticking point in the draft risk-capital rules, known as
Solvency II.
(EIOPA's "Discussion Paper on Standard Formula Design and
Calibration for Certain Long-Term Investments" can be found at:
here)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Cowell)