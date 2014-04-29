BRUSSELS, April 29 The European Commission, the
European Union's competition watchdog, approved on Tuesday the
acquisition of Britain's MetLife Assurance Limited by another
British firm Rothesay Life Limited.
"The Commission concluded that the transaction would not
raise any competition concerns, in particular because the merged
entity will continue to face strong competition after the
merger," the Commission said in a statement.
Rothesay is an insurance company headquartered in London and
jointly controlled by Blackstone Group L.P. and Goldman Sachs
Group Inc. MetLife Assurance Limited is also an insurance
company currently owned by the US based company MetLife European
Holdings LLC.
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)