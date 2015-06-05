LONDON, June 5 The European Union has endorsed
insurance rules used in the United States, Switzerland and five
other countries as being as strict as its own, avoiding
fragmenting the sector and pushing up costs.
Deeming foreign rules "equivalent" to EU rules means that
insurers from the seven countries and the 28-state bloc can
operate in each other's markets while only having to comply with
home regulation, thus avoiding a duplication in costs.
The EU is introducing new capital rules for insurers from
January, known as Solvency II, and the sector wanted legal
certainty ahead of time on which rules they will have to comply
with.
"The decisions taken today will lead to more choice and
competition for European consumers and also enable European
insurers to compete more effectively in overseas markets," EU
financial services chief Jonathan Hill said in a statement.
The five other countries are Australia, Bermuda, Brazil,
Canada and Mexico.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Keith Weir)