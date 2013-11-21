Nov 21 : * Hannover Re : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to 65 euros

from 60 euros; rating buy * Munich Re : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to 155 euros

from 150 euros; rating hold * Scor Se : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to 27 euros from

25.5 euros; rating hold * Swiss Re : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to Sfr 85 from

Sfr 80; rating buy For a summary of rating actions and price target changes on European companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/EUROPE