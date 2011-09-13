COLOGNE, Germany, Sept 13 The European Union's insurance watchdog is closely checking risks to insurance companies as the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis rumbles on, a top official at the watchdog said on Tuesday.

"We are monitoring on an intra-day basis information that comes from markets, not only from insurance companies but financials in general," Carlos Montalvo, executive director of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA), told journalists on the margins of an insurance conference.

Asked about concerns over an intensification of the sovereign crisis in Greece and the potential fallout for insurers, Montalvo said: "We have sound information on sovereign exposures in all 27 countries.

"We are looking at many potential situations and scenarios and trying to foresee what the implications would be," he said, adding it would be wrong to rule out any scenario.

Supervisors were also looking at CDS spreads and information such as commodities prices, he said.

"As supervisors, we are speaking to each other and trying to identify potential sources of risk," he added.

Insurance regulators were pressing ahead with plans to bring in new risk-capital rules for the sector, known as Solvency II, without regard to the implementation of reforms in the banking sector, known as Basel III, he said.

"We can't wait for banking regulations to be finalised. We have to move ahead," Montalvo said, adding that the framework for the new insurance rules provided opportunities for review in the coming years to assure consistency and avoid arbitrage relative to bank rules.

The application of the Basel III rules for banks has run into opposition from some lenders, particularly in the United States.

Solvency II will be phased in and implemented over the course of 2013 and enforced from Jan. 1, 2014. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Holmes)