* Deeper integration prospect meant to calm investors, help
reforms
* Euro bonds seen an effect, not goal of euro zone
integration
* Integration to take years, probably require treaty change
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, May 24 European Union leaders have
given the bloc's four most powerful officials a little over a
month to come up with a clearer template for euro zone
integration, a pitch to persuade voters and markets that the
euro has staying power.
The four -- European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, Eurogroup
Chairman Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President
Herman Van Rompuy -- have no less a task ahead than spelling out
where Europe is actually going.
"We have reached a point in which the process of European
integration needs a courageous leap of political imagination in
order to survive," Draghi said on Thursday in the aftermath of
an EU summit that was long on the need for unity and growth, but
short on both details and agreement.
The four men, working in the shadow of the bloc's worst
financial crisis and under a growing threat of Greece failing to
remain in the euro zone, are to report to an EU summit on June
28-29.
"The logic behind all this is that markets and global
partners find it difficult to follow what we do on a daily
basis, because they are uncertain about the long-term direction
of the union," said one senior euro zone official.
"It is about giving a sense of direction, a strategic
objective or goal for various purposes - for citizens, for
markets, for global partners," the official said.
A popular backlash against austerity and reforms in
debt-laden Greece, which threatens to force the country out of
the euro, has made some investors doubt if the EU's flagship
economic project can hold together.
Euro zone leaders have repeatedly restated their commitment
to the shared currency since the sovereign debt crisis began
more than two years ago, but many investors remain sceptical
because of conflict within the zone over the crisis response.
"Euro zone governments must define in a common and
irreversible way their vision of the political and economic
foundation that will support the euro," Draghi said.
A plan for deeper economic integration would aim at making
it clear t hat the euro zone was permanent. It could, in the end,
lead to joint debt issuance by countries sharing the euro - a
prospect markets and many euro zone governments would welcome.
"It is a way of saying that we should study and reflect on
the features and design of an economic union that would make the
joint issuance of debt rational," the official said.
But rather than being a goal in itself, euro bonds would be
the consequence of deeper economic integration - a process
likely to take many years and entail big political hurdles, such
as changes to the EU treaty. Yet no change was not an option.
"We have come to the limits of what can be done without a
deeper reflection about the future of the European Union," the
official said.
HOW DEEP?
Over the next weeks a team chosen by the four top officials
will try to work out what "building blocks" are needed to
achieve deeper integration. Officials said they were likely to
include deeper fiscal policy coordination and integration and
deeper advance coordination of major economic policy decisions.
There were also likely to be proposals on more cooperation
on taxation and, to deal with financial sector problems, more
pan-European supervision of banks - possibly an EU bank
resolution scheme and possibly an EU deposit guarantee scheme.
Apart from reassuring markets with a long-term view, leaders
also hope that once EU citizens know what the future holds, they
could be more willing to accept sacrifices and reforms now.
"It will give some meaning to what governments are doing if
they can also explain what it is that we are working for, what
the direction is. Clearly this sense of direction is not there
now," the official said.
"People do not want to accept savings just because they are
told so. They ask: 'Why?' It is not enough to say that this is
because we have built up so much debt in the past years. There
will also have to be a future that anchors expectations and
explains why we do things," the official said.
While there was agreement among EU leaders that deeper
integration was a must, convincing voters on the project could
be challenging.
Public opinion in countries like Germany, Finland, Slovakia
and the Netherlands is against ideas that could, in the end,
make them jointly responsible for the debts of less frugal
members of the euro zone - as joint debt issuance would.
Therefore it was not clear if the integration vision to be
discussed in June would explicitly mention euro bonds.
"Whether that is agreed already now ... is difficult to say.
It is going to be quite sensitive and difficult for many," the
official said.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; additional reporting by Gavin
Jones in Rome; editing by Rex Merrifield/Jeremy Gaunt)