* Commission to consult industry on bank fees
* Believes online payments still too expensive
BRUSSELS, Jan 11 The European Commission
plans to lower retailers' costs for accepting debit and credit
card payments in a renewed challenge to dominant players such as
Visa and MasterCard, a green paper revealed on
Wednesday.
Retailers typically pay a fee to card issuers to cover
costs, such as authorisation for transactions.
Bigger card companies generally charge retailers more,
making it easier for them to find a bank to issue the cards.
The EU paper stated the high processing fees banks charge
prevent the development of low-cost schemes. It aims to increase
competition in the cards market, thus boosting online commerce.
The Commission is now consulting with the payment cards
industry and vendors -- stores and online retailers -- to help
it establish whether, and by how much, fees should be lowered.
"Online purchases are often too expensive and not adapted to
customers' needs," the EU's Commissioner for Internal Market,
Michel Barnier, told a news conference.
Payfair, a small European card provider, said it struggled
to attract business across the bloc when it launched in 2009
because of the complexity of negotiating fees with banks in
different countries.
"We should reduce interchange fees to a reasonable level,"
Dominique Buysschaert, Payfair's founder, said. "This would
increase the number of electronic payments and more than
compensate (for) a reduction in revenue."
EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia has persistently
told Visa and MasterCard to lower fees.
Asked whether MasterCard Europe would lower fees, its
President Javier Perez, said: "Interchange is how we've balanced
our card payment system for more than 40 years, and we still
believe it is the best way to do so."
A spokesman for Visa Europe was unable to immediately
comment.
Under pressure from the Commission, Visa agreed in April
2010 to cap the debit card payment fee it charges retailers'
banks at 0.2 percent, until 2014.
Regulators said they would decide by the middle of this year
whether legislation would be necessary. Draft rules are expected
in late 2012 or early 2013.
