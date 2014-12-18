BRUSSELS Dec 18 European Union leaders endorsed a new investment programme intended to kick start economic growth in the bloc at a summit in Brussels, which its chairman said would end late on Thursday, half a day earlier than planned.

"We agreed three things: one, we call for the urgent establishment of a European fund for strategic investments; two, a renewed commitment to intensify structural reforms; three, continued efforts to ensure sound public finances," European Council President Donald Tusk said in a video statement.

"The three together form our strategy to speed up the recovery," added Tusk, who also tweeted that leaders would not reconvene as planned on Friday but would conclude the summit after a discussion over dinner on Russia and Ukraine. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Robin Emmott)