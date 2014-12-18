BRUSSELS Dec 18 The European Commission told European Union leaders on Thursday it would treat favourably any capital governments inject into an EU investment fund when it assesses every country's compliance with EU fiscal rules, conclusions of the summit showed.

"The European Council takes note of the favourable position the Commission has indicated towards such capital contributions in the context of the assessment of public finances under the Stability and Growth Pact, necessarily in line with the flexibility that is built into its existing rules," the conclusions, seen by Reuters said.

The fund, called European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI), is to be created next year using 21 billion euros of EU money that is intended to attract 15 times more private capital for financing projects in energy and transport infrastructure as well as education and research.

The final go-ahead for the EFSI to start operations is to come in June 2015 and aims to help boost feeble European growth, create jobs and help cut huge public debts. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)