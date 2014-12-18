BRUSSELS Dec 18 The president of the European Central Bank urged a speedy roll out of a new EU investment programme on Thursday, and called on the bloc's member states to make a renewed push on structural reforms.

"It could contribute to raising confidence in the euro area," Mario Draghi told reporters, commenting on a 315-billion-euro investment programme expected to be endorsed by a meeting of European Union leaders that he attended.

"It could be very effective provided it is speedy," he said in Brussels. "The second condition is that it is used for investments where the rate of return is highest. The third important condition ... is that it should be the opportunity for a renewed push towards structural reforms." (Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Alastair Macdonald)