BRUSSELS, June 1 The European Commission proposed on Wednesday to extend its investment scheme beyond the initially planned three years and increase the amount of money available for small and medium-sized companies because of large demand.

The aim of the investment scheme, launched in the middle of 2015, is to use 21 billion euros of EU money to attract 15 times more of private funds over three years for investment in European infrastructure, energy and research and development.

The plan is attractive because the EU provides a first loss guarantee, reducing the risk for private investors.

One year into to project, managed by the European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI) and the European Investment Bank, the Commission said it was firmly on track to generate the expected flows.

"The European Fund for Strategic Investments is creating jobs and triggering investments in the real economy every day. That is why we propose to extend it beyond 2018," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement.

The Commission did not say for how long it would extend the scheme, saying it would make concrete proposals "in the autumn" nor how much more money would be allotted to help finance small and medium sized companies.

The EU executive arm will also consider the leveraging model of the investment plan for financing projects in developing third countries, it said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)