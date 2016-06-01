BRUSSELS, June 1 The European Commission
proposed on Wednesday to extend its investment scheme beyond the
initially planned three years and increase the amount of money
available for small and medium-sized companies because of large
demand.
The aim of the investment scheme, launched in the middle of
2015, is to use 21 billion euros of EU money to attract 15 times
more of private funds over three years for investment in
European infrastructure, energy and research and development.
The plan is attractive because the EU provides a first loss
guarantee, reducing the risk for private investors.
One year into to project, managed by the European Fund for
Strategic Investment (EFSI) and the European Investment Bank,
the Commission said it was firmly on track to generate the
expected flows.
"The European Fund for Strategic Investments is creating
jobs and triggering investments in the real economy every day.
That is why we propose to extend it beyond 2018," European
Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement.
The Commission did not say for how long it would extend the
scheme, saying it would make concrete proposals "in the autumn"
nor how much more money would be allotted to help finance small
and medium sized companies.
The EU executive arm will also consider the leveraging model
of the investment plan for financing projects in developing
third countries, it said.
