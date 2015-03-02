BERLIN, March 2 European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker said on Monday that the European Union's
investment programme did not preclude the need for budget
consolidation.
Speaking at a conference of the European Investment Bank
(EIB) in Berlin, Juncker said that "anyone who thinks that a
somewhat looser monetary policy and an investment plan will
relieve governments" of the need to pay attention to budget
consolidation and structural reforms was very much mistaken.
Last year, Juncker unveiled a plan aimed at generating 315
billion euros of investment in European infrastructure projects.
(Reporting by Stephen Brown; Writing by Michael Nienaber;
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)