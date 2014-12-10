BRUSSELS Dec 10 The relatively small amount of
public money in the European Union's flagship investment plan
risks crowding out the private sector, Polish Finance Minister
Mateusz Szczurek told a conference on Wednesday.
The European Commission has proposed a plan in which 5
billion euros ($6.2 billion) in cash from the government-owned
European Investment Bank and 16 billion euros of EU guarantees
would be used to attract 15 times more money from private
investors.
"There is a big risk of crowding out of the private sector
because of the financial structure that we have," Szczurek said.
"We do hear complaints from the private sector that the EIB
is a powerful competitor for their activity," he said.
($1 = 0.8055 euros)
(Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)