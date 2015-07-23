LONDON, July 23 Managers of smaller investment funds in the European Union would be exempt from new curbs on pay, the bloc's markets watchdog said on Thursday under proposals set to trigger relief in the sector.

The curbs, aimed at reining in excessive risk taking, are similar to those introduced at banks already, such as deferring a portion of a bonus over several years.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) published proposals to detail how such curbs would work in practice for managers of funds known as UCITS.

It said it would apply them in the same "proportionate" way as it was already doing under a separate reform of the hedge funds sector, known as AIFMD.

"In the interests of ensuring consistency between the UCITS remuneration guidelines and the AIFMD remuneration guidelines, therefore, ESMA considers it appropriate to make provision for a similar approach to disapplication in the draft guidelines," ESMA said in a statement. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Steve Slater)