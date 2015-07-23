* Asset managers relieved at no one size fits all

By Huw Jones

LONDON, July 23 Managers of smaller investment funds in the European Union will be exempt from new curbs on pay in their industry, the bloc's markets watchdog said on Thursday, a move welcomed by investment managers.

The watchdog's rejection of a "one size fits" all rule for asset managers, whether big or small, differs from the situation in the banking industry where the EU banking watchdog has not exempted smaller banks from its regulations to curb pay.

The asset management pay curbs are being introduced under a new EU law from March next year and are designed to rein in excessive risk taking.

They are similar to curbs already introduced for banks, such as deferring 40-60 percent of a bonus over three years and paying the deferred part in units in an investment fund rather than cash.

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) published proposals on how the curbs could work in practice for managers of EU authorised funds known as UCITS, a 9 trillion euro ($9.88 trillion) industry.

The watchdog said it would apply the curbs in the same "proportionate" way as it was already doing under a separate reform of alternative investment managers, in which managers of smaller hedge funds are exempted.

It said it was taking the same approach for smaller asset management firms to ensure consistency with the pay guidelines for alternative investment managers.

The European securities watchdog said asset management was different and more diverse than banking and therefore it could justify a different approach to so-called "proportionality."

It asks investment managers of all sizes to detail the cost and burden of having to apply the new pay rules.

The Investment Association, a British fund industry trade body, said it was pleased that the watchdog had responded to its calls to ease the burden on smaller funds.

"However, more needs to be done to make sure that clients understand how fund manager pay is aligned to their interests," it said in a statement.

The watchdog's decision regarding smaller industry players is different from how the EU's banking watchdog, the European Banking Authority, has interpreted this concept, known as proportionality.

The European banking watchdog has said it cannot exempt smaller banks from pay rules until the law is changed, which could take years.

Smaller banks have complained they face a bureaucratic headache of having to defer modest bonuses over several years, a situation small funds were keen to avoid.

Several banks in the EU have wealth management arms, meaning they come under both banking and asset management pay rules that will now not be applied consistently. ($1 = 0.9106 euros) (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Steve Slater and Jane Merriman)