BRUSSELS Jan 13 Money that European governments
invest in shares of the European Fund for Strategic Investments
will show in deficit statistics, but will be ignored in the
European Commission's assessment of compliance with EU budget
rules.
Many European finance ministers have been concerned that if
they invest in the EFSI, their deficits would grow and that
would get them into trouble with the Commission because under EU
rules countries have to run balanced budgets.
To alleviate such concerns, the Commission said capital
injections into the EFSI would be budget neutral.
"The Commission now makes good on its commitment by stating
that member state contributions to the EFSI will not be counted
when defining the fiscal adjustment under either the preventive
or the corrective arm of the pact (EU budget rules)," the
commission said in a statement.
