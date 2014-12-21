* Industrial heartland at a crossroads as Ford leaves
* Region's transformation could hold lessons for euro zone
By Robin Emmott and Robert-Jan Bartunek
GENK, Belgium, Dec 21 In the heart of western
Europe, the Belgian-Dutch-German rust belt has been dealt
another blow.
Two car plants closed this month as companies sought cheaper
labour elsewhere, the final chapter of a manufacturing boom that
began when coal mines fuelling Europe's industrialisation shut
in the 1960s.
Now the region straddling three borders is trying to
reinvent itself. A 315 billion euro EU investment plan,
announced on Thursday, is the latest potential help. It aims to
encourage investors to back projects around Europe needing
financing including the start-ups that could bring new ideas to
skilled but high-wage workers.
The final production day at Ford Motor Co's plant in
the eastern Belgian city of Genk came barely two weeks after
General Motors closed its Opel Bochum factory across the
border in Germany, both part of automakers' strategy to adapt to
falling sales following the euro zone crisis.
"I worked at Ford Genk for almost 40 years, I've never
applied for another job in all my life," said Pierre Boonen, 57,
after one of his last shifts at the plant that generated work
directly or indirectly for around 10,000 people. "I never
expected this."
Workers have been compensated, but many are over 40 and have
little idea of what to do next. "Even if the young have a tough
time finding a job, it's even worse for the older employees,"
said 53-year-old worker Margot and as a group of protesters
outside the plant help up signs reading "What now?".
NEW MODEL
With the euro zone economy facing deflation and near record
unemployment, investors are also looking to the European Central
Bank to revive business confidence with a U.S-style money
printing stimulus programme.
And while the Limburg region is home to other manufacturing
and chemical industries such as chip designer Melexis
to life sciences group DSM contributing to an economic
output bigger than some euro zone countries, the demise of car
manufacturing in border shows that parts of Europe needs a new
economic model.
"In the 1970s and 1980s, the policy was to attract a big
plant and that was going to save you," said Karen Maguire, an
expert at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation
and Development. "That only lasts for so long unless you can
innovate, upgrade and diversify."
One innovative local company is Polyscope, which set up in a
disused chemicals plant in Dutch Limburg in 2007. It exports
granular plastics that are turned into paper coating or sun
roofs to the United States and China. It employs 50 people and
has annual revenues of $40 million.
"We need innovation connected to our industrial base," said
Patrick Muezers, Polyscope's CEO and who previously worked in
the automotive industry. "We cannot all be consultants."
'WELKOM TESLA'
Work has also begun on a 93-hectare science park on the
site of an old coal mine near Genk - its rotting brick buildings
and broken glass windows still dotted around - to be ready in
2017, with the aim of developing medical and energy technology.
Underpinning the entrepreneurs are public initiatives aimed
at effectively removing the Belgian-Dutch-German border to
create an economic region that is not limited by national
boundaries and linking smaller cities such as Eindhoven, where
Philips has its research facilities, to the university cities of
Belgium's Leuven and Germany's Aachen.
"There's a lot of potential here. In a wider, 500-kilometre
radius, you have 60 percent of the purchasing power of the whole
of Europe," said Johann Leten at Flemish business group Voka.
Some in Genk want to see the development of electric cars
and have launched a campaign to convince U.S. electric car
producer Tesla to take over the Ford plant, starting an
Internet site called 'Welkom Tesla'.
"Nobody was prepared for a complete closure of the Ford
plant," said union representative Erik Verheyden. "It would be
great to produce a niche product here with a guaranteed market.
It could still happen."
