DOHA Dec 6 There is consensus among European Union states on the need for a ban on Iranian oil exports to the block, EU Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told reporters on Tuesday.

Asked if there was such a consensus, Oettinger said: "Yes. I think so."

He added that he thought a ban should be extended more widely to include both the United States and Russia.

He gave no time line for the introduction of any European ban.

(Reporting by Dan Fineren and Humeyra Pamuk)