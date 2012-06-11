By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, June 11 European Union officials said
on Monday that Iran has agreed to discuss a proposal from six
world powers to curb its production of high-grade uranium at a
meeting in Moscow next week in an apparent de-escalation of
tensions ahead of the talks.
The development follows more than two weeks of wrangling
between Iranian diplomats and Western negotiators over
preparations for the closely-watched round of nuclear talks
which had cast some doubts over what can be achieved in Moscow.
A tense exchange of letters between EU diplomats, who deal
with Iran on behalf of the six powers, and Iranian officials had
earlier appeared to suggest Tehran may be backtracking on its
expressed willingness to discuss their most pressing concern -
high-grade uranium enrichment even in broad terms.
But on Monday, Iran's chief nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili
agreed to focus on the six powers' demands at the Moscow
meeting, during a one-hour phone conversation with EU foreign
policy chief Catherine Ashton.
"The Iranians agreed on the need for Iran to engage on the
(six powers') proposals, which address its concerns on the
exclusively peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear programme," a
spokesman for Ashton said.
Ashton heads talks with Iran on behalf of the six powers:
United States, China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain.
The group, known as P5+1, because it consists of the five
permanent members of the U.N. Security Council plus Germany,
aims to persuade Iran to curb its nuclear work, because of
suspicions it aims to produce weapons. Iran denies that.
In the immediate term, they want Tehran to stop enriching
uranium to 20 percent fissile purity, because production of such
material represents a major technological advance en route to
making weapons-grade material.
They put forth a proposal on how to achieve this at a round
of talks in Baghdad in May, in which Tehran would stop
production, close an underground facility where such work is
done and ship any stockpile out of the country.
In return, they offered to supply it with fuel for a reactor
in Tehran, which requires 20-percent uranium, and to ease
sanctions against the sale of parts for commercial aircraft to
Iran.
No agreement was reached in Baghdad but the seven countries
agreed to continue discussions on June 18 and 19 in Moscow.
Tensions flared up soon after the meeting in the Iraqi
capital, when Iranian officials asked for preparatory meetings
with experts. P5+1 negotiators were reluctant to agree without
explicit agreement from Tehran that high-grade uranium would be
discussed, diplomats said.
Tehran, in response, had accused the powers of failing to
honour agreements reached in previous negotiations and trying to
scupper talks.
But a diplomat with knowledge of the issue said that Iran
was no longer demanding an experts' meeting.
"They are prepared to go to Moscow and address our
proposals," the diplomat said, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
