* Embargo agreed in principle, details to be decided
* Some EU states want long grace period before sanctions
imposed
* EU also divided over whether to target Iranian central
bank
By Julien Toyer and David Brunnstrom
BRUSSELS, Jan 10 European Union
governments agreed on Tuesday to bring forward a foreign
ministers' meeting expected to decide on an oil embargo on Iran
by one week to Jan. 23, but were unable to agree when a ban
should be imposed.
In a statement confirming the new date, the EU said the
meeting was being brought forward from Jan. 30 to avoid a clash
with an EU summit set for that day.
EU states have already agreed in principle to ban imports of
Iranian oil, part of efforts to increase pressure on Tehran over
its nuclear programme, which the West suspects is aimed at
producing atomic bombs but Iran says is entirely peaceful.
They have yet to work out when the ban will be imposed.
Diplomats say there may be a delay of several months because
some EU members want time to reduce any shocks to their already
sluggish economies.
EU countries have proposed "grace periods" on existing
contracts of between one month and 12 months to allow them to
find other suppliers before implementing an embargo.
Greece, which depends heavily on Iranian crude, has been
pushing for the longest delay, the diplomats said. Britain,
France, the Netherlands and Germany have argued for a maximum
grace period of three months.
EU states are also divided over whether to include Iran's
central bank in sanctions on the financial sector. Diplomats
said France and Britain backed this but Germany opposed the
idea.
Sanctions agreed by the 27 EU states must normally be
applied uniformly, but one diplomat said there had been some
discussion of varying grace periods at the urging of Italy.
LOOKING FOR COMPROMISE
Diplomats said both France and Britain could be willing to
agree to grace periods of up to six months, under certain
conditions.
One diplomat said France was willing to be flexible provided
the sanctions were extended to the central bank. Another
diplomat said Germany wanted to target institutions financing
Iran's nuclear programme but did not support steps that would
hurt ordinary Iranians.
"Legally speaking, it's not possible to have different
grace periods for different countries," one diplomat said. "But
it could perhaps be possible to define more precisely which
companies could be allowed, because of very special
circumstances, to keep importing oil."
"It's certainly not going to be easy to agree something like
this, but that's the line the Italians are working on."
The diplomat said the talks were expected to continue until
next week. The original goal was to reach a decision on Jan. 30,
but bringing forward the foreign ministers' meeting will
increase pressure for an earlier compromise solution.
EU measures against Iran's oil industry will complement U.S.
sanctions announced on Dec. 31 that aim to make it impossible
for most countries' refineries to buy Iranian crude.
Iran is OPEC's second largest oil producer after Saudi
Arabia, producing around 3.5 million barrels per day.
EU countries buy nearly 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) of
Iran's 2.6 million bpd in exports, making the bloc the largest
market for Iranian crude, rivalling China.
The three biggest EU importers have serious debt problems.
Greece imports a quarter of its oil from Iran, Italy about 13
percent and Spain nearly 10 percent.
(Writing by David Brunnstrom; editing by Tim Pearce)