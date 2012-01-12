(Adds German diplomat saying Germany not against sanctions on
central bank, EU diplomat saying more discussion needed on grace
period)
* Consensus emerging on phased implementation of embargo
* States worried by impact of embargo on their economies
* EU ministers due to finalise sanctions on Jan. 23
By David Brunnstrom and Julien Toyer
BRUSSELS, Jan 12 EU states drawing up
details of an oil embargo on Iran have given wide backing to a
proposal to allow European entities to continue to receive
repayments in oil for debts they are currently owed by Iranian
firms, EU diplomats said.
The 27 states are also working towards a phased
implementation of a ban on imports of oil and petrochemical
products from Iran.
One diplomat said a consensus was emerging that the oil
import ban should come into force after six months and the
petrochemical product ban after three -- similar to provisions
in U.S. legislation -- but other another stressed more
discussion was needed before this issue was finalised.
EU states are due to agree new sanctions on Iran over its
nuclear programme at a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Jan.
23. They have already agreed in principle to ban imports of
Iranian oil, but details on how and when this will be
implemented still have to be finalised.
Greece, Italy and Spain, three of the weakest EU economies,
depend heavily on Iranian crude. They have been pushing for
long "grace periods" to fulfill existing contracts to allow them
to find other suppliers before implementing an embargo and
reduce any shocks to their already troubled economies.
EU diplomats said the EU's External Action Service --
equivalent to the bloc's foreign ministry -- had proposed a
continuation of the practice of receiving oil from Iran to repay
existing debts, and there was broad support for this.
"Some Iranian companies have outstanding debts in Europe and
they reimburse their debt, not with currency but in oil," an EU
diplomat said. "It is suggested that this debt could continue to
be reimbursed in oil. We are talking about existing debt -- no
new debt can be accumulated."
The diplomat said the argument made was that if such
reimbursements were not allowed, not only would EU entities not
be able to recover their money, Iran would have more oil more
available to sell to boost government revenues.
"So it would be counterproductive not to allow the
reimbursement of this debt," the diplomat said.
"WIDELY BACKED"
Another diplomat said the idea was based on a proposal by
Italy. "It is now quite widely backed," he said.
"Because it is such a repayment, it's not a problem. It's
not scandalous because it achieves what we want to, which is to
dry up Iran's resources. Now work needs to be done on the
details."
Another diplomat said the EU was likely to agree to review
points on the oil import ban prior to implementation -- after
three months and perhaps six to ensure the benefits in terms of
maintaining pressure on Iran outweighed any impact on the EU or
the wider oil market.
Speaking to Reuters in Rome, Italian Foreign Minister Giulio
Terzi declined to comment on how long a grace period there
should be on an embargo, but said Italy was not holding back the
issue.
"We are in favour of a gradual application of the embargo
but even so we are aiming for quite a rapid introduction," he
said.
Iran has been paying back Italian oil and gas group Eni
for decade-old deals with oil for years and Eni CEO
Paolo Scaroni has said Eni is still owed nearly $2 billion.
The EU is also planning new sanctions on Iran's
financial sector but states have been divided over including
Iran's central bank in these sanctions.
Diplomats said Germany had opposed the idea, but a German
diplomat denied this, saying: "Germany is actively taking part
in the discussion on action against the Iranian central bank."
One diplomat said discussions were focused on finding a
formula that would stop short of a full ban on dealing with the
central bank but nevertheless be effective in drying up funds to
Iran's nuclear programme.
Diplomats said negotiations to finalise the sanctions are
expected to continue until next week.
EU measures against Iran's oil industry will complement U.S.
sanctions announced on Dec. 31 that aim to make it impossible
for most countries' refineries to buy Iranian crude.
Iran is OPEC's second largest oil producer after Saudi
Arabia, producing around 3.5 million barrels per day.
EU countries buy nearly 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) of
Iran's 2.6 million bpd in exports, making the bloc the largest
market for Iranian crude, rivalling China.
The three biggest EU importers have serious debt problems.
Greece imports a quarter of its oil from Iran, Italy about 13
percent and Spain nearly 10 percent.
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft in London and Roberto
Landucci in Rome)