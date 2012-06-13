(Refiles to change day in lead)
VIENNA, June 13 The European Union will not
cancel or delay a July 1 embargo on EU countries providing
shipping insurance for Iranian oil tankers, EU Energy
Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said at an industry conference
on Wednesday.
The ban will leave India struggling to find a way to insure
oil shipments from Iran, Oil Minister S. Jaipal Reddy told
reporters at the same OPEC-organised conference.
Major Asian importers of Iranian crude have been pressing
the EU to reconsider as the embargo will cover the London
insurance market - the leading provider of protection and
indemnity cover for global shipping markets.
When asked about the possibility of a delay or cancellation
of the insurance embargo, Oettinger said: "No, let me say this,
we have a clear position starting with the oil ban on the first
of July."
India had just secured a waiver from Washington to tighter
sanctions on Iran aimed at curbing its nuclear programme after
the world's fourth-biggest oil importer cut imports from Tehran,
one of its biggest suppliers along with fellow OPEC members
Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
Reddy said India was looking at ways to solve the insurance
issue.
"We are struggling to find solutions, I cannot say beyond
that," Reddy said, adding sovereign guarantees were "in the
process of examination."
"We are continuing to import oil from Iran," Reddy said.
"Naturally because of many problems, with regard to insurance
and all that, the percentage of our imports from Iran may not be
as high as it has been in the past but our imports continue."
He declined to discuss further any decrease in Iranian oil
imports.
Iranian Oil Minister Rostam Qasemi, also attending the
conference ahead of an OPEC meeting on Thursday, said Iran has
yet to "seriously" reduce its oil output as a result of
international sanctions.
The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that imports
of Iranian crude by major consumers had dropped by 1 million
barrels per day in April and May and that Tehran may need to
shut in production.
(Reporting by Alex Lawler and Daniel Fineren, editing by
William Hardy, Vienna OPEC newsroom)