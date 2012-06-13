VIENNA, June 13 The European Union will not
cancel or delay a July 1 embargo on EU countries providing
shipping insurance for Iranian oil shipments, EU Energy
Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said on Tuesday.
When asked about the possibility of a delay or cancellation
of the insurance embargo, Oettinger said: "No, let me say this,
we have a clear position starting with the oil ban on the first
of July."
Asian importers of Iranian crude, particularly Japan and
India, have been pressing the EU to reconsider the insurance
embargo. The insurance market in the UK is the leading provider
of protection and indemnity cover for the shipping markets.
