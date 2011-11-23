BRUSSELS Nov 23 A ban on Iranian oil
imports to press Tehran to abandon its nuclear activity would
not be a problem for the European Union as supplies could always
been bought elsewhere, the EU's energy commissioner said.
EU countries have been discussing a further extension of
sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme and France has been
pushing for this to include a ban on imports of Iranian oil.
Asked if such an embargo would hurt EU energy security, EU
Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger told Reuters: "This is
not a problem. It can be substituted by OPEC and others."
The United States stopped buying Iranian crude in the 1990s,
but there is less appetite elsewhere in the West for the French
proposal of a wider import ban, with British sources saying that
London's latest sanctions were not meant to target oil.
The European Union agreed in principle on Tuesday to extend
its sanctions on Iran to some 200 more Iranian people, companies
and organisations, adding to measures imposed by the United
States, Britain and Canada due to suspicions that Iran is trying
to develop nuclear weapons.
Iran has dismissed the latest sanctions, saying such steps
would only intensify Iranian popular support for a nuclear
programme it insists is solely for peaceful purposes.
On Tuesday the head of the National Iranian Oil Company said
he had no fear of losing EU markets and that Iranian exports to
the European Union were relative small, with other countries
were willing to buy.
(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Barbara Lewis, writing by
David Brunnstrom; editing by Rex Merrifield)