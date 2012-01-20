BRUSSELS Jan 20 EU foreign ministers will
assure Greece on Monday that it will still be able to buy oil on
reasonable terms after the introduction of a planned EU ban on
Iranian crude, a senior Brussels official said.
But he added that ministers, who plan to announce the
embargo at a meeting on Monday, will not come out with a
detailed plan that same day on how to maintain supplies to
Greece, which sources around 23 percent of crude imports from
Iran.
Growing Western pressure on countries not to buy Iranian
crude has led Tehran to drop its normal demand for financial
guarantees from the cash-strapped Greeks. Athens' dependence on
these favourable financing terms has been the main sticking
point as the EU draws up an embargo to pressure Tehran over its
nuclear programme.
"The financial situation of Greece at the moment is not the
brightest one, and rightly they are asking us to help them find
a solution," a senior EU official told reporters on Friday.
"We have to find a way on Monday to give all the assurances
and commitments that will allow Greece to say 'okay'."
The problem shows how the euro zone financial crisis is
complicating the bloc's non-financial policies. Greece is
currently trying to get international creditors to agree to a
debt swap plan in order to avoid a disorderly bankruptcy.
Other oil exporters are unlikely to accept terms as
advantageous as the Iranians have offered Greece - even if it
has so far paid for imports on time, the official said.
"Of course it will be more difficult with alternative
suppliers because of the present financial situation in Greece,"
the official said. "They will ask for some guarantees."
The West alleges that Tehran is developing nuclear weapons -
something Tehran denies, saying its nuclear programme is only
for electricity generation and medical applications.
However, the EU's members remain divided over several points
on proposed sanctions, primarily the length of a planned grace
period that would allow states heavily dependent on Iranian oil
to fulfil existing contracts after the ban went into place.
The EU move follows stringent new U.S. sanctions passed in
December. These are being gradually implemented, but if fully
enforced by the White House would make it difficult for
importing countries to pay for Iranian oil.
The unprecedented effort to take Iran's 2.6 million barrels
of oil per day off international markets has kept global prices
high, pushed down Iran's rial currency and caused a surge in the
cost of basic goods for Iranians.
One EU diplomat said the bloc would be careful that its
proposed sanctions did not destabilize the oil market and damage
fragile economic growth.
"We would need to consider how the international oil market
responded and how other international partners responded," he
said. "And we would most importantly need to consider what
impact we are having on Iran."
