LUXEMBOURG Oct 15 European Union governments
agreed major sanctions against Iran's banking sector, shipping
and industry on Monday, tightening financial pressure on Tehran
over its nuclear programme amid foundering diplomacy.
"Restrictive measures and conclusions on Iran (were)
adopted," said an EU statement from a meeting of foreign
ministers in Luxembourg.
The new sanctions mark one of the toughest pushes against
Iran by Europe to date and a significant change of policy for
the 27-member bloc, which has so far focused on targeting
specific people and Iranian companies with economic
restrictions.
The measures include a ban on financial transactions, with
some exceptions for those involving humanitarian aid, food and
medicine purchases and provisions for legitimate trade, an EU
diplomat said.