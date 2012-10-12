* EU diplomats approve new Iran sanctions
* Substantial moves against trade and finance included
* Formal approval scheduled for Monday
By Justyna Pawlak
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 The European Union
provisionally approved new economic sanctions against Iran over
its nuclear programme on Friday, with senior diplomats giving
their backing to measures against Tehran's banking sector,
industry and shipping.
The move marks a major step-up of European efforts to
pressure Tehran to scale back its nuclear work, amid growing
concerns over Iran's military intentions, foundering diplomacy
and threats of attack on Iran's nuclear installations by Israel.
Iran denies it wants to produce nuclear weapons and has so
far refused to meet international demands made in three rounds
of talks this year, unless major economic sanctions are lifted.
European efforts complement plans for more sanctions in the
United States and aim to tighten the financial noose on the
government. Already, the Iranian economy is suffering and the
rial currency has lost nearly two-thirds of its value to the
dollar over the last year.
"The new EU sanctions ... are a response to the
uncompromising stance that Iran took in the diplomatic talks,"
said nuclear proliferation expert Mark Fitzpatrick of the
International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) think-tank.
The new measures will have to be formally approved on Monday
at an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg before coming
to effect.
An EU diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the
new measures include a ban on financial transactions, with some
exceptions for those involving humanitarian aid, food and
medicine purchases and provisions for legitimate trade.
In a reversal of existing European sanctions policy, the ban
will force European traders to apply to their national
governments for authorisation before they can finance any
transactions in allowed goods.
Previously, the EU's more narrow approach was to allow trade
broadly while banning specific products.
"That further restricts Iran's ability to move money around
efficiently, which will only further aggravate the current
financial crisis the Iranian regime is confronting inside the
country," said Emanuele Ottolenghi of the Washington-based
Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.
Trade will be hampered further by a new ban on Europeans
extending short-term trade guarantees.
PICKING TARGETS
EU states will also be banned from selling metals and
graphites -crucial in steel-making - to Iran. In a largely
symbolic move, the EU will also ban imports of natural gas from
Iran.
The amount of gas that reaches Europe form Iran is
insignificant in terms of volumes. It is mostly transported via
Turkey, which blends it with Azeri gas and ships it on.
"Coreper (a committee of EU ambassadors) agreed the
sanctions package on (the) Iranian nuclear programme," said the
diplomat in a message to Reuters.
The EU is also targeting Iran's shipping industry, in an
effort to curb Tehran's ability to sell oil to obtain funds and
hard currency. It banned imports of Iranian oil earlier this
year.
New measures will forbid European companies to provide
shipbuilding technology and oil storage capabilities, as well as
flagging and classification services to Iranian tankers.
"Considering that virtually all vital parts of the engines
in Iran's tankers and commercial fleets are made in Europe, this
ban will eventually ground Iran's commercial shipping to a
halt," said Ottolenghi.
Thirty-four Iranian companies or institutions will be added
to a list of more than 400 facing European asset freezes. The
names will become public after new measures are formally
adopted.
More sanctions are also being prepared in the United States.
"The core message to Iran is: If you don't begin to
negotiate seriously, your economic plight is just going to get
worse," said Cliff Kupchan, a Middle East analyst at consultancy
Eurasia Group.
Some experts said playing hardball by western governments
hoping to restart negotiations after the November presidential
election in the United States may backfire.
"What would be more conducive for diplomacy today is
sanctions relief, not more sanctions," said Ali Vaez, senior
Iran analyst at the International Crisis Group think tank. "The
more sanctions are levied against Iran, the higher the price
will be for a negotiated solution."