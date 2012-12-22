* Diplomats hope for more nuclear talks with Tehran in
January
* Sanctions agreed in October, implemented Saturday
* New entities listed, plus UAE-based businessman
By Barbara Lewis
BRUSSELS, Dec 22 Rigorous new sanctions against
Iran's banking, shipping and industrial sectors took effect on
Saturday, as part of the European Union's effort to force Tehran
to scale back its nuclear programme.
The sanctions, agreed in October, entered EU law with their
publication in the European Union's Official Journal on
Saturday.
The toughest EU measures yet, they include bans on financial
transactions, sales to Iran of shipping equipment and steel, and
imports of Iranian natural gas, adding to earlier bans,
including on the OPEC producer's oil.
They reflect heightened concern over Iran's nuclear goals
and Israeli threats to attack Iranian atomic installations if
diplomacy and other measures fail to deliver a solution.
Diplomats say they hope talks with Iran can resume in
January, but are waiting for an answer from Tehran, which
maintains its nuclear programme is for purely peaceful purposes.
In a statement, Britain's foreign office said there was a
clear need "for an urgent solution".
"Iran's leaders know that sanctions are having a significant
impact," Britain's Minister for the Middle East and North Africa
Alistair Burt said.
"They should be in no doubt that the international community
will keep up the pressure until they are ready to negotiate in
good faith and take the concrete steps needed to convince the
international community that they are not building a nuclear
weapon."
The new sanctions mark a significant change of policy for
the 27-member bloc, which previously sought mainly to target
specific people and companies with economic restrictions.
It has lagged the United States in imposing blanket industry
bans because it is anxious to avoid penalising ordinary Iranian
citizens, while punishing the Tehran government.
Sanctions have increasingly inflicted severe pain on the
Iranian economy, although the country has years of experience of
circumventing them by using front companies and tortuous
shipping routes.
The new European measures make clear natural gas shipments
are prohibited in any form and swapping, as opposed to simply
buying, cargoes is also outlawed.
While imposing a general ban on financial transactions, they
make exceptions for those involving humanitarian aid, food and
medicine purchases and provisions for legitimate trade.
In a statement, the European Commission said the new law
brought the number of entities subject to sanctions to 490 and
the total number of persons to 105.
The latest companies added to the banned list include energy
and steel distribution firms and financial companies.
The latest individual to be added is Babak Zanjani, owner of
the Sorinet Group, based in the United Arab Emirates. He is
referred to as "a key facilitator for Iranian oil deals and
transferring oil-related money".
Iran says its nuclear project has only peaceful energy
purposes and has refused in three rounds of talks since April to
scale back its uranium enrichment activity unless major economic
sanctions are rescinded.