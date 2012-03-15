BRUSSELS, March 15 Belgium-based SWIFT,
which operates the bulk of global cross-border payments, will
cut off sanctioned Iranian banks on Saturday under tighter EU
financial sanctions on Tehran.
SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial
Telecommunication) said in a statement on Thursday it would
disconnect the sanctioned Iranian financial institutions from
its messaging system on Saturday at 1600 GMT.
SWIFT has faced international pressure, particularly from
the United States, to prevent Tehran from sending or receiving
payments electronically, so as to curb Iran's nuclear ambitions.
The United States and Europe accuse Iran of seeking to
develop nuclear weapons. Iran maintains its nuclear program is
for peaceful purposes.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Rex Merrifield)