BRIEF-HollyFrontier says encouraged by new administration's plan - conf call
* HollyFrontier says "encouraged by the new administration's energy plan and pro-growth economic policies" - conf call
BRUSSELS Oct 15 The European Union agreed to impose new sanctions on Iran on Monday to increase pressure over its disputed nuclear programme, German Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said.
"We have decided a further packet of sanctions to increase pressure, so that the negotiations are substantial," he said.
The bloc had been expected to approve new restrictions against Tehran's banking sector, industry and shipping, in one of the toughest pushes against Iran by Europe to date.
The sanctions come amid mounting concerns over the Islamic Republic's military intentions and the failure of diplomacy to solve the atom stand-off.
* Intrinsic4D announces default on outstanding debentures, CEO and director resignations and financial status and solvency
Southeastern Asset Management Inc reports 15 percent stake in Deltic Timber Corp as of February 22, 2017