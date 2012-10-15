US STOCKS-Wall St slips on weak oil prices; Fed minutes in focus
* Bristol-Myers top stock on S&P after Carl Icahn takes stake
LUXEMBOURG Oct 15 There is still diplomacy with Iran over its nuclear programme and negotiations could move forward soon, the European Union's foreign policy chief said on Monday.
"Absolutely. There is room for negotiations," Catherine Ashton said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg. Ashton represents six major powers in their on-and-off talks with Iran.
"I do hope we will able to move forward soon with our discussions with Iran."
EU foreign ministers are expected to approve a substantial new sanctions push against Iran on Monday, aimed at persuading Tehran to scale back its nuclear work.
* HollyFrontier says "encouraged by the new administration's energy plan and pro-growth economic policies" - conf call
* Intrinsic4D announces default on outstanding debentures, CEO and director resignations and financial status and solvency