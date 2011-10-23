* EU says Iran talks must be "constructive and substantial"
* Iran has dismissed U.S. threat to target central bank
* Russia, China have blocked broader response to Syria
By David Brunnstrom
BRUSSELS, Oct 23 European leaders warned Iran on
Sunday it would face tougher sanctions if it failed to address
concerns about its nuclear programme and said they would tighten
restrictions on Syria if it continued to repress its population.
At a Brussels summit, the 27 EU states called on Iran to
engage in "constructive and substantial talks" with Western
powers to bring about a negotiated solution to the nuclear
question "to avoid possible future restrictive measures".
EU leaders called in a statement for the preparation of new
sanctions "to be implemented at the appropriate moment in the
case that Iran continues not to cooperate seriously nor to meet
its obligations".
They also warned Syria the European Union "will impose
further and more comprehensive measures against the regime as
long as the repression of the civilian population continues".
Washington and the European Union have already pushed four
rounds of sanctions through the United Nations over Iran's
nuclear programme as well as unilateral measures that have
deterred Western investment in Iran's oil sector and made it
harder to move money in and out of the country.
On Saturday, Iran dismissed a threat by Washington to impose
sanctions on its central bank in response to an alleged
assassination plot, saying the United Nations would block the
plan and other central banks would not accept it.
Imposing sanctions on the central bank would make it more
difficult for Iran to receive payment for exports --
particularly oil, a vital source of hard currency for the
world's fifth biggest crude exporter.
However, any new U.N. action would require need the assent
of permanent Security Council members Russia and China, which
backed previous rounds of sanctions but may be hard to persuade
to go further on the basis of the allegations made so far.
NUCLEAR TALKS OFFER
The European warning to Iran came after EU foreign policy
chief Catherine Ashton responded last week to an Iranian offer
to resume talks by saying there must be no repeat of the last
round in January, which ended with no progress.
Ashton has been leading efforts on behalf of the United
States, Britain, France, Germany, as well as China and Russia,
to negotiate with Tehran over its nuclear activities, which the
West believes is aimed at building atomic bombs.
Iran has said it is willing to resume discussions, but
insists that other countries recognise its right to enrich
uranium, which the West sees as an unacceptable precondition.
Ashton said the six would be willing to resume talks in
weeks if Iran was ready to discuss concrete confidence-building
measures without pre-conditions. Iran says its nuclear programme
is for peaceful production of energy.
The European Union already tightened sanctions against Syria
this month, adding the Commercial Bank of Syria to a list of
entities sanctioned in protest against repression of dissent.
The United Nations says 3,000 people have died in the unrest
in Syria, including at least 187 children. The U.N. human rights
chief has demanded that the world act to stop the carnage and
warned of full-blown civil war in the country.
The EU imposed an embargo on crude oil imports from Syria in
September and banned EU firms from new investment in its oil
industry. It also imposed sanctions on the main mobile phone
firm, Syriatel, and the largest private company, Cham Holding.
However, the effect of the EU sanctions has been blunted by
the blocking by Russia and China of a U.N. resolution that could
have led to broader imposition of such steps.
The EU leaders urged "all members of the U.N. Security
Council to assume their responsibilities in relation to the
situation in Syria".
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; editing by Rex Merrifield)