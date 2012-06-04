BRUSSELS, June 4 The European Commission has extended its approval of Ireland's guarantees for bank debt and deposits until the end of 2012, the EU's executive said on Monday.

Ireland's decision in 2008 to guarantee the debts and deposits of its banks tied the country's fate to that of its struggling lenders and was one of the central factors that forced Dublin to seek an international bailout.

The state's backing for banks and the scope of its guarantees have since been pared back.

The Commission extended its approval until the end of December and will reassess the guarantees towards the end of this year.

"The prolonged measure is well targeted, proportionate and limited in time and scope," it said in a statement.

Ireland's blanket guarantee for banks expired in September 2010 and the current regime, referred to as the ELG scheme, is narrower, covering bank deposits and certain liabilities up to a maximum maturity of five years.

EU regulators must approve state support for banks, which they monitor to prevent government aid giving unfair commercial advantages.

EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia enforces state aid rules. They were softened for banks in 2008, allowing states to help lenders in an emergency provided the support is kept to a minimum. (Reporting by John O'Donnell; additional reporting by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; editing by Rex Merrifield)