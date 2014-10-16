BRIEF-Hopfed Bancorp Inc says reduces size of board to 8 members
* Subsequent to acceptance of Joseph M. Solomon's resignation, board determined to reduce size of board to eight members Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Oct 16 European Union state aid regulators approved on Thursday a 280-million-euro ($358.34 million) Irish aid scheme to overhaul its credit unions, saying the plan was in line with the bloc's rules.
Ireland sought EU approval for the scheme in July, which aims to help the credit unions consolidate and shore up others' minimum reserves. The unions are financial cooperatives which provide credit and savings facilities to their members.
"This scheme will help Ireland to successfully restructure the credit union sector without unduly distorting competition in the single market," European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said in a statement.
(1 US dollar = 0.7814 euro) (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)
LONDON, March 15 Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal said on Wednesday he would buy a stake of up to 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) in Anglo American but had no intention of trying to take control of the global miner.
* Hawthorn Bancshares Inc qtrly net interest income $10.38 million versus $10.24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: