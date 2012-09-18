BRUSSELS, Sept 18 Ireland's international lenders have approved the release of 1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in financing to Dublin, the European Commission said on Tuesday, adding that the country's economic reforms are making headway.

A mission by the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund - known as the troika - carried out in July their seventh review of the country's progress in meeting conditions tied to the Irish bailout.

"The programme remains on track, despite a challenging domestic and external backdrop," the lenders said in their report.