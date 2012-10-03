* Uncertainty over deal to let banks tap euro rescue fund
* PM Kenny says imperative that summit decisions honoured
* EU's Barroso says clear agreement made to use ESM fund
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Oct 3 Ireland urged euro zone leaders
on Wednesday to stick to a deal allowing the bloc's rescue fund
to assist its ailing banks, in a move to head off threats that
the agreement could be unwound.
Prime Minister Enda Kenny's message, which won tacit
endorsement from one of the EU's top officials, underscored
Dublin's growing concern that the agreement, sealed at a summit
in June, may be amended.
Using the ESM rescue fund to recapitalise lenders directly
would help Ireland draw a line under its banking problems,
easing its full return to debt markets and ensuring it does not
need further financial aid.
Euro zone leaders said in June they would allow this as soon
as a new system of supervision was in place, in an effort to
break the negative link between troubled banks and the
governments that were often forced to bail them out.
But last month, this pledge looked at risk when Germany, the
Netherlands and Finland laid out terms under which they would
allow the ESM to grant such assistance.
They made a distinction between future banking problems and
"legacy" difficulties, which some analysts interpreted as saying
that existing bank problems in Spain and Ireland would remain
the responsibility of those countries.
"It is particularly important that there be a real emphasis
on bringing to a conclusion the clear, unequivocal decision made
(at the June summit)... in regard to breaking the link between
sovereign debt and bank debt," Kenny told journalists on a visit
to Brussels.
Ireland, which takes over the six-month presidency of the
European Union in January, was forced to seek a bailout after it
had to prop up its shattered banking sector.
"It is imperative that citizens ... can have demonstrated to
them that (such) decisions ... are followed through," said
Kenny, who met European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
and Herman Van Rompuy, who chairs European summits.
Barroso appeared to side with Kenny, telling journalists
that agreement had been "clearly" made to allow the ESM help
banks directly.
Jean-Claude Juncker, who chairs meetings of euro zone
finance ministers, told EU ambassadors at a meeting this week
that direct recapitalisation of lenders should not be limited to
a bank's future problems, said one EU official.
Giving direct aid to banks instead of via their home country
stops those governments racking up debts to help their lenders.
SUCCESS STORY
European policymakers are keen to sell Ireland as a success
story and proof that their management of the crisis has worked -
at least for Dublin, which has stuck by a programme of tough
fiscal reform.
In July, Ireland sold new long-term government bonds for the
first time since 2010, offering a rare glimmer of hope in the
European debt crisis.
Ireland's cost of borrowing has tumbled since euro zone
leaders committed to examine bank recapitalisation and to
lightening Ireland's debt burden in late June. The yield on its
benchmark 10-year bond has fallen to around 5.1
percent from 7.5 percent earlier this year.
This means that Ireland can now borrow more cheaply than
Spain, which is not on euro zone emergency funding, and pay only
marginally more than the euro zone's third-biggest economy,
Italy.
While Dublin has been focusing on trying to change the
repayment terms associated with recapitalising two failed,
state-owned banks, it also hoped to benefit from direct
recapitalisation.
Shifting the bank stakes off the government's books would
the clear the state of having to foot any future costs, a risk
with mortgage arrears continuing to rise.