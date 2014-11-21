* Dublin urged to cut deficit below EU minimum
* Euro zone weakness and export doubts pose risks
* Irish government already hailing end of austerity
By Conor Humphries
DUBLIN, Nov 21 The European Union and European
Central Bank on Friday urged Ireland to continue to cut its
budget deficit, weeks after the government signalled to voters
that the austerity era was over.
Ireland last year became the first country to exit a bailout
programme from the EU, ECB and International Monetary Fund, and
is forecasting the highest growth rates in the euro zone this
year.
But the EU and ECB, which continue to hold joint monitoring
missions every six months, said that although Ireland would meet
its target of a budget deficit of below 3 percent this year, it
should consider further tax hikes or spending cuts.
"Despite significant progress, the macroeconomic adjustment
process needs to continue," the EU and ECB said in a statement
which urged the government to be prepared for further measures
to address "future fiscal risks".
"More ambitious deficit targets for 2015 and 2016 would help
to bring the still very high government debt-to-GDP ratio firmly
on a downward path," the statement said.
The government is forecasting gross national debt to fall to
110 percent of GDP by the end of the year.
The statement acknowledged the sharp improvement in
Ireland's economy, forecasting gross domestic product growth of
4.6 percent next year, just short of the government's 4.7
percent forecast.
But it warned that weakness in other euro zone countries and
question marks about the sustainability of strong exports posed
threats to the recovery and the national debt remained too high.
Austerity fatigue has in recent weeks fuelled some of the
largest protests since the bursting of a property bubble in 2008
brought down Ireland's banks and forced it into a bailout.
The government, which claims the end of austerity as its
biggest achievement, is hoping to avoid any return to cutbacks
in the next budget, which will be less than six months before a
general election.
The EU statement praised progress by Ireland's main banks in
regaining profitability, but said the sector needed to pass on
low rates to consumers. Mortgage rates in Ireland are among the
highest in the European Union.
"The transmission of low funding rates to the real economy
is key to sustain economic growth and create jobs," the
statement said.
