* Ireland, Portugal request more time to pay back loans
* ECB's bond purchase programme could be used to help both
countries
* EU finance ministers to discuss the issue in March
By Jan Strupczewski
BRUSSELS, Jan 22 European officials are
examining ways they can lower the financial burden on Ireland
and Portugal to help them return to international bond markets
later this year, including giving them longer to pay back
existing loans.
The European Commission is drawing up options for both
countries to see how investor confidence can best be
strengthened and improve conditions for Dublin and Lisbon, which
have been shut out of markets for two years.
One option could involve a precautionary credit line from
the euro zone bailout fund combined with the European Central
Bank buying bonds on the secondary market, the commissioner for
economic affairs, Olli Rehn, told a news conference.
ECB bond purchases, known as Outright Monetary Transactions,
or OMT, are only available to countries that are already selling
longer-term bonds, such as 10-year paper, on the market - a
condition neither country has yet met, although Ireland has
plans to launch a 9-year bond soon.
Dublin and Lisbon also want to extend the maturities of the
emergency loans they got from two euro zone rescue funds, the
EFSF and the EFSM, to smooth out the burden of big bond
repayments in 2016 and 2021 in the case of Portugal and 2016 and
2022 in the case of Ireland.
"Both Ireland and Portugal have made a request towards an
extension of maturities and in our view we should discuss both
the EFSM and the EFSF loans in this context," Rehn said.
"From the Commission point of view, I can say that our
standpoint is in principle favourable for this."
EU finance ministers are likely to discuss the issue again
at a meeting in early March, he said.
"It is in the very fundamental interests of not only the two
countries but of the whole European Union that Ireland and
Portugal will successfully return to market funding," he said.
SAVINGS IN BILLIONS
EFSM loans to Portugal, which by the end of 2012 totalled
22.1 billion euros out of the promised 26 billion, range from 5
to 30 years in maturity. The EFSF has so far lent 18.2 billion
euros to Portugal out of the promised 26 billion euros, with an
average maturity of 13.5 years.
In the case of Ireland, the EFSF has lent it 12 billion
euros so far out of the promised 17.7 billion and the average
loan maturity is almost 10 years. The EFSM has lent it 21.7
billion so far and the maturities range from 5 to 30 years.
Rehn would not quantify how much money either country could
save through such an extension of maturities, but Irish Finance
Minister Michael Noonan said it could produce significant
savings for Ireland.
"We are talking about savings of a certain amount of
billions," he told reporters.
Ireland got a three-year bailout from the EU and the
International Monetary Fund in November 2010 as it wrestled with
the largest budget deficit in the euro zone and struggled to
draw a line under a costly bank rescue.
Its smooth return to markets would send a powerful signal
that the euro zone is putting the worst of a financial crisis
behind it. Ireland has already successfully tapped markets
several times in recent weeks, but it is not yet ready for a
sustained return, especially with longer-maturity debt.
Portugal was forced to ask for a three-year bailout in May
2011 as investors lost confidence in its debt because of the
country's low growth and high borrowing.
Lisbon has financing assured until early-2014, but is
expected to seek market access already this year.
The extension of the EFSM loans for both countries would
have to be voted through by a majority of EU countries while the
EFSF loans require unanimous approval from all 17 euro zone
governments that are shareholders in the EFSF.
