BRUSSELS Oct 6 The European Union will press
ahead with efforts to revamp transfers of personal data to the
United States after an EU court ruled on Tuesday that the
current system was illegal, European Commission Vice President
Frans Timmermans said.
"We have been working with the U.S. authorities to make data
transfers safer for European citizens. In the light of the
ruling, we will continue this work towards a new and safe
framework for the transfer of personal data across the
Atlantic," Timmermans told a news conference.
"We will come forward with clear guidance for national data
protection authorities on how to deal with data transfer
requests to the United States in the light of the ruling."
The highest EU court ruled on Tuesday that the Safe Harbour
deal that allows thousands of companies to transfer data from
Europe to the United States is invalid in a landmark ruling that
follows revelations of mass U.S. government
snooping.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Philip Blenkinsop)