BRUSSELS Oct 13 The involvement of the private
sector in taking losses on sovereign debt should be exclusively
for Greece, Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on
Thursday, adding that the issue was of concern to Ireland and
other states.
"I did make the point that in respect of the ESM (European
Stability Mechanism), we don't have any objection to an early
introduction of that but it would want to be made perfectly
clear that PSI (private sector involvement) is an issue of
concern not only to Ireland but to other countries," Kenny said
after a meeting with European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso.
"The same clarity of the exclusiveness and uniqueness of
this in respect of Greece, as was referred to in July, should be
made perfectly clear," Kenny said.
