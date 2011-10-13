BRUSSELS Oct 13 The involvement of the private sector in taking losses on sovereign debt should be exclusively for Greece, Ireland's Prime Minister Enda Kenny said on Thursday, adding that the issue was of concern to Ireland and other states.

"I did make the point that in respect of the ESM (European Stability Mechanism), we don't have any objection to an early introduction of that but it would want to be made perfectly clear that PSI (private sector involvement) is an issue of concern not only to Ireland but to other countries," Kenny said after a meeting with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso.

"The same clarity of the exclusiveness and uniqueness of this in respect of Greece, as was referred to in July, should be made perfectly clear," Kenny said. (Reporting by John O'Donnell)