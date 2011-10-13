* Irish PM says bondholder losses should be limited to Greece

* Kenny says private sector involvement a concern for Dublin

* Dublin worried new euro zone support regime will rattle markets (Adds Fitch comments on Ireland)

By John O'Donnell

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 Private bondholders should not be asked to shoulder losses on their government debt beyond Greece, Ireland's prime minister said on Wednesday, seeking to allay fears that other struggling countries could follow in the footsteps of Athens.

Enda Kenny is worried that the early introduction of the ESM permanent euro zone rescue scheme, which would also see a framework for country debt default, will prompt fears that Ireland will ask bondholders to take losses.

"I did make the point that in respect of the ESM (European Stability Mechanism), we don't have any objection to an early introduction of that but it would want to be made perfectly clear that PSI (private sector involvement) is an issue of concern not only to Ireland but to other countries," Kenny said after a meeting with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso in Brussels.

"The same clarity of the exclusiveness and uniqueness of this in respect of Greece, as was referred to in July, should be made perfectly clear," Kenny said.

Ireland has always insisted it will repay its debt but there are worries that if it needed to go to the ESM for more funds when its current rescue package runs out in 2013 that private investors could face losses.

Central to Barroso's proposal, which needs the backing of EU member states, is the early introduction of the ESM to replace the temporary EFSF bailout scheme by mid-2012 -- an idea originally put forward by Germany.

The 500 billion euro ($690 billion) permanent fund would have a solid base of paid-in capital and power to intervene on markets to help struggling states.

It would also introduce the first European framework for coping with countries that default on their debt, a step some investors worry could herald even steeper losses.

Ratings agency Fitch later said Ireland's credit ranking stands to improve and the country could return to borrowing on the markets in 2013 as planned.

"Assuming no material deterioration of the euro zone crisis, I think it is feasible for Ireland to be back in the markets in 2013, if they continue to do the right things and are able to make progress on deficit reduction," said Tony Stringer, a Fitch country debt analyst. (Additional reporting by Carmel Crimmins in Dublin; Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)