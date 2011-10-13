* Irish PM says bondholder losses should be limited to
Greece
* Kenny says private sector involvement a concern for Dublin
* Dublin worried new euro zone support regime will rattle
markets
(Adds Fitch comments on Ireland)
By John O'Donnell
BRUSSELS, Oct 13 Private bondholders should not
be asked to shoulder losses on their government debt beyond
Greece, Ireland's prime minister said on Wednesday, seeking to
allay fears that other struggling countries could follow in the
footsteps of Athens.
Enda Kenny is worried that the early introduction of the ESM
permanent euro zone rescue scheme, which would also see a
framework for country debt default, will prompt fears that
Ireland will ask bondholders to take losses.
"I did make the point that in respect of the ESM (European
Stability Mechanism), we don't have any objection to an early
introduction of that but it would want to be made perfectly
clear that PSI (private sector involvement) is an issue of
concern not only to Ireland but to other countries," Kenny said
after a meeting with European Commission President Jose Manuel
Barroso in Brussels.
"The same clarity of the exclusiveness and uniqueness of
this in respect of Greece, as was referred to in July, should be
made perfectly clear," Kenny said.
Ireland has always insisted it will repay its debt but there
are worries that if it needed to go to the ESM for more funds
when its current rescue package runs out in 2013 that private
investors could face losses.
Central to Barroso's proposal, which needs the backing of EU
member states, is the early introduction of the ESM to replace
the temporary EFSF bailout scheme by mid-2012 -- an idea
originally put forward by Germany.
The 500 billion euro ($690 billion) permanent fund would
have a solid base of paid-in capital and power to intervene on
markets to help struggling states.
It would also introduce the first European framework for
coping with countries that default on their debt, a step some
investors worry could herald even steeper losses.
Ratings agency Fitch later said Ireland's credit ranking
stands to improve and the country could return to borrowing on
the markets in 2013 as planned.
"Assuming no material deterioration of the euro zone crisis,
I think it is feasible for Ireland to be back in the markets in
2013, if they continue to do the right things and are able to
make progress on deficit reduction," said Tony Stringer, a Fitch
country debt analyst.
(Additional reporting by Carmel Crimmins in Dublin; Reporting
by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)